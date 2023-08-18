WWE legend Edge reflected on his legacy ahead of tonight’s SmackDown show in his hometown of Toronto when he squares off against Sheamus.

The 49-year-old Canadian wrestler, born Adam Copeland, recently chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about leaving a mark on the wrestling world.

During the interview, Edge revealed that Friday’s match will in fact be the last one on his current contract. But he isn’t entirely sure whether it’ll be the final match of his career.

Elsewhere in the chat, the wrestler spoke about previously getting advice from Canadian wrestling icon Bret Hart when he was younger, saying that he’d love to be associated with him when people think of his career.

After mentioning that it used to be harder for anyone abroad, including Canadians, to get into wrestling, Edge said of whether he ever thinks about his place in wrestling history and opening doors for others, “Not really, no. You know, it’s strange. I’m very happy, though, when I see a Kevin Owens and a Sami Zayn and I see folks really, really like getting traction and just crushing it, that really makes me happy. It does.

“But I’ve also realized that in anything like this, in any form of entertainment… now, we’re a confusing melting pot because we have athleticism thrown in there… But anything like this, it’s really hard to look at legacy because it’s so subjective.

“You know, it’s not like you won the Stanley Cup because you were the best team. This is all up to your, you know, perception of who is good or who does what or who’s historic or who’s this or who’s that. So I try not to get bogged down in that because at the end of the day, my most important legacy is [being a] good dad. That’s the legacy that matters to me, you know?”

READ MORE: WWE Legend Edge On Whether He Will Retire At SmackDown In Toronto: ‘I Truly Don’t Know’

Edge admitted it’s “impossible” to write your own legacy as far as the public’s concerned, adding: “It’s impossible. You know, it really is. But, man, if somebody wants to mention my name with Bret Hart? Wow. You know, cool.”

Edge famously asked Hart for advice on breaking into the wrestling world during an audience Q&A segment on “The Dini Petty Show” back in the early ’90s.

READ MORE: Hulk Hogan Would Be Up For A WrestleMania Match Against Stone Cold Steve Austin

Hart at the time didn’t give a particularly insightful answer, but Edge now credits the Calgary-born legend for helping him in the end. The story goes that Hart approached Edge after the segment and invited him to train at his house.

Edge said of what advice he’d give to anyone asking him the same thing in 2023, “I really understand why Bret didn’t have that fast answer, because there is no fast answer… Gosh, especially now, every year removed from breaking in, everything changes.

“You know, so by the time I was asking Bret this, everything within the industry had changed. So I broke in 32 years ago. Like I said, the entire world, social media, the Internet, like all of that was not available. We were recording cassettes and sending VHS tapes around to various promoters whose addresses we’d find or, you know, it was an entirely different world.

“So all I can really say now when people do ask me is just get trained properly and make sure that this is what you want to do, because if not, it is going to beat you up very quick. It’s an amazing gig. It’s the best gig, but it is a very, very hard gig.”