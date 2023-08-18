Scheana Shay dropped her catchy new Scandoval-inspired single “Apples” conveniently after it was just revealed that Rachel Leviss wouldn’t be returning to “Vanderpump Rules”.

Shay sings, “I was with you on your worst day/You stabbed me in the worst way/How you gonna lie to my face?/And you said that we would always be friends/Party on the weekend/But then you’re gone without a trace.

“I thought you were grateful/I found out you’re fake though/I hope there’s a place for friends like you.”

Shay teamed up with Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels of The 27s for the song.

The lyrics appear to reference Leviss’ months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, who had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone.

Shay sings, “Narcissistic psycho/Cut you out like lipo/See right through you with my eyes closed.

“From a Ferrari to a Jetta/Thought that you knew better/Threw it all out the window.”

The reality TV star tells Rolling Stone of the track, “I haven’t used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic.

“Plus, the hook is a great way to teach your toddler how to spell APPLES.”

Shay previously released the single “What I Like” back in 2012, as well as “Good as Gold” in 2013.