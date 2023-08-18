Ariana Madix appears to be on the up following her post-Scandoval life.

After landing a role in the beloved competition “Dancing with the Stars”, and a cameo in th reality TV phenom, “Love Island”, she’s now releasing a recipe book for delicious cocktails in a major slight to Tom Sandoval.

Revealing the fab book cover on her Instagram on Friday, the media maven reflected on how up-and-down her last year has been since her partner’s affair went viral and made headlines everywhere.

READ MORE: Lisa Vanderpump Talks Rachel Leviss’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit, Says ‘There’s No Point’ In Her Returning As The Cast Don’t Believe Anything She Says

Titled Single AF Cocktails, Madix will share her recipe for getting over your ex with a delicious array of alcoholic mixes. The book cover features the reality star, 38, tossing a drink in a spicy black ensemble with a pair of tan heels in her other hand.

“These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful,” says the star, who’s been spotted shooting the 11th season of Lisa Vanderpump’s hit reality show.

“Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I’ll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it.”

READ MORE: Rachel Leviss Is Not Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Season 11

Hitting bookshelves and digital stores on December 5, Madix declared the end to her breakup blues, elaborating that the book will tell the story of her embattled relationship with Sandoval, from the “honeymoon phase” to the destructive end.

“I wanted to share my side of it to help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak,” she ends the post, promising that both taste buds and hearts will be satisfied with the story.