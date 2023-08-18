Will Arnett is getting twisted.

The Canadian actor sat down with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair to talk all about his new series “Twisted Metal”, on which he is both an executive producer and an actor.

In the series, based on the classic video game franchise, Arnett supplies the voice of Sweet Tooth, the iconic clown mask-wearing ice cream truck driver.

“When we first started to develop the show, I wasn’t necessarily going to do anything on the show,” Arnett admitted, adding, “Then they were like, ‘Hey, what about the idea of you doing the voice of Sweet Tooth?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.'”

The show ended up casting pro wrestler Samoa Joe, who Arnett calls “amazing,” to play the embodiment of Sweet Tooth, with Arnett doing the character’s voice.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to mess this up,'” the actor recalled. “He did such an awesome job. And now I’ve got to come in at the end and do this voice, and it took a few sessions to get it right, I’ll say that much.”

He then joked, “I got really close to firing myself,” adding, “For real.”

Talking about getting the character’s voice right, Arnett said, “I’m not sure I ever did perfect the voice I wanted. But it took a while.”

A lot of it came down to getting the strange, violently comedic tone of the show across to the audience.

“Our show is fun and he’s got to be a psycho that you believe wants to kill everybody,” Arnett explained. “I know that sounds like a bad thing. In this case, it’s good. And at the same time, we want him to be funny and kind of be the comedic relief in a lot of ways. So, yeah, it took a few sessions to get it right, if I’m being honest and I am being honest.”

Talking about casting Samoa Joe for Sweet Tooth’s physical presence, Arnett said, “Well, you know, physically, he just really fits the mould. He’s got such an imposing physical presence. And also he just has this really great willingness. He knows how to really use his body and move his body in a way that’s very expressive. He just did an awesome job. Honestly, it was really impressive to watch him go through those scenes and kind of be the physical embodiment of Sweet Tooth.”

The actor added, “He is just a really special guy, and he just is. I don’t know. It was just one of those things. Once we saw it, we’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s got to be him.'”

Also starring in “Twisted Metal” are big names like Anthony Mackie, Thomas Haden Church, Setphanie Beatriz and fellow Canadian Neve Campbell, and Arnett admitted to being surprised they all agreed to do the show with him.

“Usually when I’m attached to a project, people run the other way,” he joked. “And so I was very surprised that people decided to hang around. It was awesome.”

“Twisted Metal” is streaming now on Paramount+ Canada.