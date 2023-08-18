Imagine playing in a beer league hockey match and discovering one of the players on the competing team is a bona fide NHL superstar.

That’s what happened when a woman named Julia went to watch her boyfriend play in a beer league championship game in Newmarket, Ontario — only to realize that he was facing off against Edmonton Oilers team captain Connor McDavid.

“Imagine showing up to support your boyfriend at his championship beer league game, except your boyfriend happens to be playing against Connor McDavid,” says a voiceover for a video documenting the experience, posted on TikTok.

As it turned out, the blue team — for which McDavid played — did not fare well against Julia’s boyfriend and the red team.

“There’s no better feeling in beer league than knowing your team is beating the best player in the NHL” the voiceover continued.

Of course, as the video eventually reveals, the red team had a ringer of its own: Los Angeles Kings centre Quinton Byfield, who stuck around after the game to sign autographs.