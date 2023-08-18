Miley Cyrus is gearing up to drop her newest track, “Used To Be Young”, on August 25 and in a recent Instagram vid, the star reveals just how vital the release date is to her.

The last few days of Cyrus’ Instagram feed have been full of promo for the upcoming track, including stunning black-and-white portrait shots of the performer in fishnets and a cone-bra corset. Now she’s elaborating why August 25 holds a special place in her heart.

“I decided to release ‘Used To Be Young’ on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career,” states the star in the latest vid shared with her 213 million followers.

After doing some online digging, on August 25, 2010, the first-time reports emerged that the Tennesse native and her “Hunger Games” beau, Liam Hemsworth, first broke up, according to JustJared. The couple went on to get back together.

Hemsworth and Cyrus even tied the marriage knot in 2018 before firmly calling it quits in 2019.

The special date also marks the release of Cyrus’ first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, “Wrecking Ball”, back in 2013. Marred in controversy at the time, the music video became one of the most notable of the 2010s, featuring a naked Cyrus swinging on a wrecking ball.

The day was actually a hectic one for the “Flowers” songstress, who went on to grab headlines everywhere when she twerked on Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs that same day. The performance still makes jaws drop to this day.

Before the release of “Used To Be Young”, Cyrus will be gifting her fans an intimate backyard sessions version of her latest album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, which will air at 10 pm on ABC.

“Used To Be Young” will hit streaming platforms on August 25.