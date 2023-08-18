Click to share this via email

Bud Light was hit with backlash after partnering with transgender social media influencer and actor Dylan Mulvaney for an Instagram ad.

Among those who shared their outrage was Kid Rock, who posted a video in which he shoots up a few cases of Bud Light with a machine gun before delivering a pithy message to the beer manufacturer.

“F**k Bud Light,” he declares, extending his middle finger, “and f**k Anheuser Busch.”

However, the “Bawitdaba” singer’s stance toward the beer has apparently softened.

On Friday, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted a pair of photos taken at Thursday’s Colt Ford show at Nashville’s Skydeck on Broadway, in which Kid Rock is clearly seen hoisting a can of Bud Light.

“Interesting drink choice,” the social media user wrote, alongside an emoji of a rainbow flag.