It seems like Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

As TMZ Sports chatted to the lovebirds after they headed to Jones in West Hollywood for dinner on Wednesday, the reporter questioned whether there were wedding bells on the horizon.

It’s unclear if Jordan, 32, was being serious, but he smiled and said, “We’re looking for a location.”

When quizzed about a possible date, Jordan insisted, “It’s in the works.”

The following day, Pippen, 49, was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger. However, a source told ET: “Marcus and Larsa are not engaged, but it’s definitely something they’re talking about.

“You could say it’s in the works.”

ET Canada spoke to Jordan and Pippen back in June, with them discussing whether they were open to marriage.

Pippen insisted she wanted to walk down the aisle again following her divorce from husband of 24 years Scottie Pippen.

She told us, “I would. I like being married. I like the commitment. I like the family aspect. And I like building a life with someone. So definitely, I think I’d get married again. No pressure, though.”

Jordan laughed, insisting there was “no pressure to take.”

