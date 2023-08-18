Only Murders In The Building -- “The Last Day Of Bunny Folger” - Episode 203 -- A foul-mouthed parrot becomes a critical window into Bunny Folger’s last day on Earth. Some of the individuals with whom Bunny crossed paths will surprise both you and our trio... Along the way, a reveal deepens our trio's need to solve Bunny's case. Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

“Only Murders in the Building” is officially back, baby. We’re three episodes deep into the season, and we’re already obsessed with Meryl Streep’s character, confused about what shenanigans are about to ensue, and in love with Mabel Mora’s clothes.

Now that third item is nothing new. I, personally, have been lusting after everything Selena Gomez’s character wears for two seasons now, so it’s no surprise that the wardrobe team worked some magic again. If you’re equally obsessed and want to cosplay her in your day-to-day life, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up some staple pieces from Amazon Canada that’ll have you living your “OMITB” fantasy without breaking the bank.

Here are all the pieces you need from Amazon Canada that’ll make you feel like Mabel from “Only Murders In The Building”.

Beats Solo3 Headphones

If you loved season one, you’re probably very familiar with Mabel’s cherry-red Beats headphones. Not only are they a cute accessory — they’ll replace those beat up earbuds you’ve had forever, and bless you with a whopping 40 hours of battery life. Bonus: the ear cups are extra padded, meaning you’ll be able to wear them all day long without suffering through a headache.

Dr. Martens 1460 Service Boots

If there’s something Mabel loves, it’s chunky footwear. Get in on the action with a pair of classic Dr. Martens service boots. They’re super stylish, and thanks to the thick sole and tread, they’ll see you through rainstorms and snowy weather, too.

Caracilia Turtleneck Sweater

Mabel has worn countless chunky knits and turtlenecks throughout the series in just about every hue under the sun. This one comes in 27 colours, so you can order one to match all of your outfits, and is long enough to cover your booty — that means you can get away with pairing it with even your sheerest leggings.

OOOPEL Large Gold Hoops

Mabel is a huge fan of gold accessories and statement earrings. Steal her style by adding a pair of chunky gold hoops to your jewellery roster. Thanks to the hollow tube design of these ones, they won’t drag down your lobes (plus they’re hypoallergenic, so you won’t get any irritation).

Hyipels Cardigan

When Mabel isn’t sporting a turtleneck, there’s a good chance you’ll catch her in a patterned cardigan. While she’s definitely into argyles, if that’s not your jam, you could go for a solid colour or a floral pattern.

Faux Leather Trench Coat

New York City gets chilly, so it’s no surprise that the cast dons some pretty stylish outerwear when they take to the streets. If you’re on the hunt for an alternative to the classic trench, try this one out. Reviewers say it feels like genuine leather and is warm enough to wear through the colder months.

MAKEMECHIC Plaid Skirt

Mabel is obviously a huge fan of patterns and you can see her wearing plaid skirts throughout the series. If you want to give the trend a try, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, this Amazon Canada mini is calling your name. And, since it’s high-waisted, it’ll be great for pairing with all your crop tops and sweaters.

CUPSHE Green Satin Dress

If you’ve started the newest season of OMITB, you definitely know Mabel’s green satin one-shoulder dress. While the actual dress probably costs an arm and a leg, you can get this *very* similar one for under $50 on Amazon. Now just load on the gold jewellery and you’ll be ready to attend your next Broadway show.

Sweezarmo Sweater Vest

Selena Gomez’s character, a gal who clearly lives to layer, has been seen in a sweater vest in a few scenes. Argyle is classic, but if you’re looking for something to go with all your fall ‘fits, there are also solid cable knit designs that you can pair with busier trousers and skirts.

Plaid Blazer Jacket

With fall coming you’re probably looking to add a few outerwear pieces to your collection, and this one would definitely be Mabel Mora approved. It’ll see you through work events, dinners out, and more casual affairs, so you really can’t go wrong.

