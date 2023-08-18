Reneé Rapp’s highly anticipated debut album Snow Angel is finally here.

The 12-track emotionally raw project boasts a dynamic blend of soulful ballads and undeniable pop hits, showcasing Rapp’s impressive vocal versatility and songwriting talent.

Included in Friday’s release is the anthemic lead single “Pretty Girls” — a punchy, upbeat record that draws fans in with its spine-tingling beat and punching hooks. Rapp, 23, also put out an accompanying music video, directed by Cara Delevingne. The cinematically stunning visual is a representation of both the nostalgic thrill and anxious uncertainty of falling in love. Rapp’s love interest is portrayed by model Scarlett Leithold.

Snow Angel was produced with Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae), who Rapp first collaborated with on “Bruises”, a track — released earlier this year — about the cost of putting on a brave face for everyone else’s benefit.

Cover art for Reneé Rapp’s debut album ‘Snow Angel’. — Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Here’s the full track list for Snow Angel:

1) Talk Too Much

2) I Hate Boston

3) Poison Poison

4) Gemini Moon

5) Snow Angel

6) So What Now

7) The Wedding Song

8) Pretty Girls

9) Tummy Hurts

10) I Wish

11) Willow

In addition to the album, Rapp just launched her exclusive Apple Music Radio Show titled “Angel Hour”, a six episode deep dive into the making of “Snow Angel”.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” alum is also gearing up for her “Snow Hard Feelings Tour”, which kicks off this fall. Now, with a month to go before opening night, Rapp’s tour is officially sold out. Check out the full list of dates here.

Elsewhere, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is coming off two recent MTV VMA nominations in the Best New Artist and PUSH Performance of the year categories. Earlier this week, Rapp — who has an upcoming role in the “Mean Girls” musical movie — was announced as the latest artist to join RADAR, Spotify’s marquee emerging artist program dedicated to spotlighting emerging artists around the world.

Listen to Snow Angel here and check out the “Pretty Girls” music video in the clip below.