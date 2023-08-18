Lil Nas X is coming to TIFF.

On Friday, the Toronto International Film Festival announced it will host the World Premiere of the rapper’s new documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero”.

Shot over the course of his first global tour, the film will have its premiere in the festival’s Gala programme, with the “Old Town Road” rapper in attendance.

Described as a “diaristic film,” the documentary will paint a portrait of Montero Hill, a.k.a. Lil Nas X, as he navigates touring, identity, family, acceptance and his place in the legacy of Black, queer perfomers.

The film is directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, who shot over the course of 20 days, and had unparalleled to the star as he created and performed his acclaimed “Long Live Montero” live show for fans around the world.

“’Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

López Estrada previously directed the films “Blindspotting”, “Summertime” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”, which received a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. He got his start directing music videos for artists like Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.

Manuel is a documentary filmmaker who helmed the Academy-award nominated short “Time, Alone”, along with “The Earth is Humming”, “Descendant” and more.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” will have its premiere on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall.