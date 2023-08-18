Octavia Spencer is Team Britney all the way.

Amid the news of Britney Spears’ breakup with husband Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage, Spencer is once again weighing in on Asghari’s prenup.

Back in 2021, when Spears and Asghari announced their engagement, Spencer posted a tongue-in-cheek comment on Instagram, joking, “Make him sign a prenup.”

When her comment was criticized, she then issued a post to apologize. “My intention was to make them laugh, not cause pain,” she wrote at the time.

Now, amid unverified reports that Asghari is attempting to renegotiate the prenup and allegedly threatening to reveal damaging information about Spears if she doesn’t acquiesce (Asghari has denied that report).

According to Page Six, Spencer commented on an Instagram post about the story, warning that “extortion is illegal.”

Commenting on the report, a rep for Asghari told ET, “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false.”