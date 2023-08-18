Several ABC shows — from long-running favourites like “Grey’s Anatomy” to newly-released hits like “Will Trent” — have been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

READ MORE: 75th Emmy Awards Announces 2024 Airdate After Being Postponed Due To Hollywood Strikes

On Thursday, ABC unveiled its fall 2023 lineup, confirming which series will return to viewers’ TV screens, including “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday nights, followed by the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor” in the 10 p.m. slot. Tuesdays lineup consists of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 9; Wednesdays, “Judge Steve Harvey” will air, plus repeated episodes of “Abbott Elementary”; Thursdays will have “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”, “Press Your Luck” and “The $100,000 Pyramid”; and Fridays remain the same with “Shark Tank” and “20/20”.

READ MORE: Hollywood Strike Matches The 100-Day Mark Of The Last Writers’ Strike In 2007-2008

As for when “9-1-1”, “Abbott Elementary”, “American Idol”, “The Bachelor”, “The Conners”, “The Good Doctor”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “High Potential”, “Not Dead Yet”, “The Rookie”, “Station 19” and “Will Trent” will return, ABC said, via its statement, that further news “will be announced at a later date.”

While some shows have not been delayed due to the strikes, they’ve made changes to their upcoming fall seasons as a result, like “Jeopardy!”, which announced earlier this month that they’ll be using repeat questions and contestants.

Since July 13, actors under the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) have been on strike, upon joining writers in the WGA on the picket line.