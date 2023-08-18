Charlie Puth just dropped a steamy anthem ahead of his fourth album.

The suave singer, 31, dropped his luscious lip-locking track, “Lipstick”, on Friday alongside a spicy Insta clip of the shirtless singer rotating on a chair in a seductive orange light.

“Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body / Just to show these b***hes that you’re mine,” he seductively sings in the song.

According to a press release obtained by People, the “Attention” singer’s fourth studio album is en route following the release of the sensual slow jam.

“Lipstick” is Puth’s latest song since he collaborated with country crooners Dan + Shay on their song “That’s Not How It Works”, which hit headphones in March.

The music video starred fellow pop performer Sabrina Carpenter.

The Grammy nominee’s last album was 2022’s CHARLIE, which saw the singer-songwriter link up on another magnetic collab with Jung Kook of BTS on the track “Left and Right”.

He also recently wrapped up the North American leg of his “CHARLIE Live Experience Tour” in July, which is set to take over Asian and Australian venues this fall.