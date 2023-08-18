Warning: This post contains spoilers from “Big Brother” season 25, episode 7.

“Big Brother” viewers saw season 25’s second houseguest get evicted Thursday night.

Contestant, Reilly Smedley, proved that there can be serious consequences to brutal honesty, especially if your honesty feels more like bullying in the eyes of all your fellow houseguests.

Speaking to Smedley after her eviction was revealed, the 24-year-old reality star opened up about her journey, the personal lesson she learned and who she thinks has a chance to win.

Coming out of the house, Smedley told ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier that her fate is “slowly sinking in.”

“I’m definitely super sad. I’m a very competitive girl, especially with myself. So leaving week two is a tough pill to swallow,” she shared. “But I mean, I can’t complain. I got to play Big Brother.”

Smedley, who called her battle “very up and down,” thinks she lost because she “was asking a lot of three people who I was not directly aligned with,” she said, noting “there was a lot of fear in that decision.”

“I did fight till the very end,” she made clear. “I’ll tell you what, that decision was made about 10 minutes before the eviction, and I was not going down without a fight. But once I realized that I ultimately was not going to get the votes, I let my alliance know. You don’t shake up your own game just to try to save me, give me a sympathy vote. Just vote with the House.”

When asked what she thinks about Hisam Goueli’s game plan after he won the Head of Household competition and nominated her for eviction, admitting she was his ultimate target and wanted to see her get kicked out of the house, Smedley said: “I think that Hisam is a very honest guy and, you know, he’s going to do what he has to do to further his game. And he was very honest from the beginning that I would be a problem.”

As for whether she had any idea about Jared and Cirie Fields being related, Smedley admitted she “had no clue” about the mother-son duo when Cirie — a “Survivor” legend — shocked viewers on the premiere episode upon joining the house.

Smedley — who works as a bartender in real life — applauded Jared, saying “he plays it off so well” and that he’s “playing an awesome game,” as many of the houseguests have seemingly not yet pieced together their relationship.

“I mean, if they keep it up — Cirie on one side, Jared’s on the other, they are the bridge,” Smedley said. “If they can keep up the act, they’re going to see the Bali game. I’m proud of them as well.”

The Portland, Maine native who currently lives in Nashville, went on to share the biggest personal lesson she’s learned from the “Big Brother” experience.

“Oh, man, there are so many lessons, it’s hard to pick one. I think that, you know, something I learned about myself is that I am capable of adapting to tough situations. I mean, this is a very unique, special thing that only a certain number of people can ever experience,” she shared. “And I learned not to be so hard on myself. I also learned to really trust my intuition and trust my gut. So that is definitely something I will take home with me.”

Part of trusting her gut is what led Smedley to “immediately sense amazing energy from Matt [Klotz],” whom she “wanted to make sure had the best opportunity to play the game,” given his disability, and knew she “was going to help him.”

Finally, Tavernier asked Smedley: “Who do you think’s going to win this season?”

“Honestly. I really think that right now, just knowing about the Cirie situation, I feel like Jared might have a really good shot at winning. I would love to see Matt or Jag [Bains] win, though,” she said.

“Big Brother” airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.