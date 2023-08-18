Kaley Cuoco’s baby daughter, Matilda, is already showing early signs of impeccable music taste!

The “Flight Attendant” actress, 37, shared an extra giddy photo of her 4-month-old on Instagram, emitting a bright smile as she holds tightly onto a portrait pic of the Jonas Brothers.

The photo shows the trio posing with hearts behind them, which appears to be a gift from one of Cuoco’s close friends.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Says She’s Suffering From Carpal Tunnel Syndrome From Holding Her Baby So Much

@kaleycuoco — Photo: Instagram/@kaleycuoco

The adorable upload comes after the new mom, who welcomed Matilda back in March with her partner Tom Pelphrey, shared a vid in May of her daughter calming down mid-meltdown as she played some tracks by the Jonas Brothers.

“Not kidding. Was screaming,” Cuoco captioned the vid. “Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks.”

@kaleycuoco/Instagram — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Flash-forward to three months later and Matilda’s place in the Jonas Brothers fandom is moving staggeringly.

READ MORE: Tom Pelphrey Recalls The First Time He Brought Girlfriend Kaley Cuoco Home To Meet His Family

“All her dreams have come true,” wrote Cuoco alongside the heartwarming photo of her daughter clutching onto the pic of the Bros, who are currently travelling North America on their tour, “The Tour”.

Hopefully, Cuoco and Pelphrey snagged a ticket for their little one for one of their following shows so she can indulge in the fan experience!