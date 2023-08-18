Certain pieces just rarely go out of style and button-downed blouses just happen to be one of those safe keeps that always stay current in the closet.

Major celebs like the ruler of the music industry herself, Taylor Swift, and regal runway vixen, Gigi Hadid, have been rocking buttoned-up, white blouses all year. Whether it’s cropped, fitted or loose – you simply can’t go wrong with this simple and sweet clothing piece.

It just works with everything and keeps you feeling comfortably cute no matter the occasion. It also serves style all year around, so as the seasons change from summer to fall, you’ll stay looking chic.

Obvi Swift and Hadid are dropping big-shot dollars on their blouses, prices many of us can’t be bothered with in this economy. That’s why Amazon Canada is your surefire route to finding stellar stylish pieces for a sweeter price than A-listers like to spend.

(L-R): Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid — Photos: Gotham/GC Images

We’ve compiled a short list of just some of the pieces you can snag:

Hotouch Blouse — Photo: Amazon

This lightweight, oversized piece is super reminiscent of the blouse Hadid rocked while bustling through the streets of NYC—the Hotouch Button Down Shirt for $33 on Amazon Canada. Available in 15 colours.

Tankaneo Cropped Blouse — Photo: Amazon

For those wanting to mix a little bit of sex appeal with a comfy and casual look can snag the Tankaneo Cropped Blouse for $46-$48 on Amazon Canada. Available in 20 colours and sizes small-XXL.

Chigant Silk Blouse — Photo: Amazon

Ah, satin! Such a stunning metallic hue that amplifies any style statement to a more luxuriously eye-catching look. The Chigant Satin Silk Blouse retails for $25-$29, depending on the size and colour. Available in 7 colours and sizes small-XXL.

Hotouch Linen Blouse — Photo: Amazon

For a more refined, autumn-friendly look, you can nab this Hotouch Linen Blouse for $33 on Amazon Canada. It folds at the sleeves, rocks a collar and is oversized, ensuring that a smart and sexy blouse look is altogether. Available in 6 colours and sizes small-XXL.

Bsubeach Cover Up — Photo: Amazon

The sun may be setting on the summer season, but it’s never too late to steal a cute swimsuit cover-up while you can, especially one that also mimics an eye-catching blouse look. The Bsubseach Swimsuit Cover Up is oversized and comes in 7 colours, all for $30.

Diosun Womens Button Down — Photo: Amazon

A V-neck provides a simply stunning silhouette across the chest so you can rock denim and flats while still making an easy bold statement. This Diosun Button Down Blouse retails for $34 on Amazon Canada. Available in sizes S-XXL and 24 colours.

Hibluco Blouse — Photo: Amazon

The billowy sleeves on this blouse are elegant and fun, creating an airy look that sits flatteringly on the body. The Hibluco Blouse is going for $28 on Amazon Canada—sizes small-medium.

Chigant Womens Blouse — Photo: Amazon

Again, another satin piece that looks lovely while going for the tucked-in and casually preppy route. Super comfy and lightweight, the Chigant Satin Blouse is going for $37-$39, depending on the size. Available in sizes small-XXXL and 13 colours.