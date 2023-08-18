Post Malone‘s secret to shedding 60 pounds? Cutting out soda, for the most part.

The “Circle” rapper recently appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and was showered with compliments from the UFC commentator about his body transformation. Rogan told him right off the bat, “Dude, you look f**king great. I told you that when I saw you but I wanna tell you on-air. You look f**king great, man.”

Malone shared that cutting out soda is what largely contributed to his major body transformation.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad,” he said.

But, like any healthy diet, moderation is the key.

“[If’] I had a great show and I’m feeling a little bit naughty, I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice,” Malone said.

The “Sunflower” singer — whose real name is Austin Post — said he’s down to 180 pounds after tipping the scales at 240 pounds.

It was back in April when the rapper had to shoot down rumours that drug use contributed to his slimmer frame. During the European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour in Belgium, Post took to Instagram and shared, “I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier.”

He continued, “I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

As far as booze is concerned, the rapper is slowly but surely keeping his promise. He appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this month and shared that being a girl dad has changed his views on guzzling beer.

“I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear,” said Malone when asked about his biggest fear in life. “That’s why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body.”

