Charlize Theron is shutting down speculation that she underwent plastic surgery.

The actress, who recently turned 48 on August 7, wants people to know that her face remains untouched when it comes to cosmetic procedures, and that she’s simply aging — something she isn’t afraid of, by the way.

In a new interview with Allure, Theron opened up about her perspective on aging and the double standards that exist between aging men and women.

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” the “Bombshell” star told the magazine. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.

For Theron, she admitted her journey “is quite funny now,” having to see her physically changing face on Dior billboards after several years of modelling for the beauty brand.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she confessed. “[But] people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B***h, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'”

While on the topic of physical transformations, Theron recounted dramatic changes she’s undergone for movie roles, noting that, with age, she quickly learned how much more difficult it is to shred the extra weight.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she explained. “When I was 27, I did ‘Monster’. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for ‘Tully’, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that.”

To celebrate her 48th birthday, the Oscar-winning actress danced the night away at Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” with her daughters.

“We had such a great f**king time,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.