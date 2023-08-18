“Percy Jackson” fans finally have a premiere date for the long-awaited Disney+ epic series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”.

In celebration of Percy Jackson’s birthday on Friday, Disney+ dropped a new teaser trailer — as seen in the clip below — for the streamer’s upcoming original series, announcing its release date.

Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author, Rick Riordan, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will debut on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20th, followed by new episodes weekly.

READ MORE: First Look At Cast Of Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Series

We've been expecting you.

On December 20, our quest begins with the two-episode premiere of #PercyJackson and the Olympians, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XiWUQRUru7 — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) August 18, 2023

The highly anticipated series, filmed in Vancouver, B.C., tells “the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt,” as per the official synopsis. “With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell as the titular character, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood and features several notable guest stars including: Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”), Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”), Toby Stephens (“Poseidon”), Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”), Jay Duplass (“Hades”), Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”), the late Lance Reddick (“Zeus”), Adam Copeland (“Ares”), Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”), Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”), Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”), Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”), Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”), Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”), and Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”).

READ MORE: Logan Lerman Says He Won’t Appear In ‘Percy Jackson’ Series: ‘They Don’t Want Me In It, I Don’t Think’

Riordan, the renowned creator of “Percy Jackson”, worked closely with the creative team and showrunners, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz, to bring his books — which have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide — to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love. Riordan also wrote the first two episodes with Steinberg.

The mysterious first trailer for “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was released back in September 2022.