Madonna is feeling great to be alive for her 65th birthday!

The “Material Girl” took to her Instagram to share a video of her ringing in her birthday surrounded by her loved ones in Lisbon, Portugal. The reel features photos and videos of the lavish, family-filled extravaganza attended by Madonna, her six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, from her relationship with Carlos Leon; Rocco Ritchie, 22, from her marriage to director Guy Ritchie; David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, the four of whom she adopted — and various friends, set to the singer’s 1990 hit, “Vogue”.

The video shows the partygoers eating dinner, having an epic dance party and singing aplenty. Toward the end of the video compilation, David plays the piano as everyone sings along to his tune, including his mother.

“It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!” Madonna captioned the video. “I’m So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️”

It’s been a week of celebrations for the happy family. The singer paid tribute to her son, Rocco’s, 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, sharing a sweet montage set to the Beatles song, “Here Comes the Sun”, dedicated to her eldest son.

“Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco…….” she captioned the Instagram post. “From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure. From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities!”

“You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— “What do I ask of a painting?” she continued.

“I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!” Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I’m so proud of you! ♥️ ♥️♥️,” she concluded the post.

The birthday celebrations are particularly special for the singer, as they follow her hospitalization earlier this summer.

On June 28, amid rehearsal for the “Celebration Tour”, Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that his client had “a several day stay in the ICU” after developing “a serious bacterial infection.”

Days later, ET learned that Madonna had been discharged from the hospital and was home resting per her doctor’s orders. In a post to social media on July 10, the singer addressed her health and officially announced that the North American leg of the tour would be postponed.

“Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” she wrote at the time. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” she continued, in part. “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

Madonna has since shared her thanks for the friends and family who were by her side throughout the health scare, particularly her children.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she wrote on Instagram. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

She’s also announced the rescheduled North American dates for her upcoming “Celebration Tour”, which will now kick off in Europe.

The “Celebration Tour” will start with four sold-out shows at the O2 in London, beginning on Oct. 14. Following performances in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, the North American leg will begin on Dec.13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The tour will then include stops in Washington, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Montreal, Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Paul, Seattle, Vancouver, Sacramento, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Palm Desert, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami and Austin, before capping things off with four performances at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City in April 2024.

See Ticketmaster for a full list of the rescheduled shows and information on refunds and new dates.

As a source previously told ET, “Madonna has been in good spirits and feeling much better. She has been celebrating her birthday in Portugal with loved ones and having a fun time. She is excited to get back to work and has been trying to give it her all during rehearsals. She is working hard to build her strength and get back to her absolute best self.”

