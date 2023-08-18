Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in "Red, White & Royal Blue".

Prime video has presented “Red, White & Royal Blue” fans with a deleted scene from the buzzworthy film that hit the streamer one week ago.

Titled “the Cornetto scene”, the extra footage comes after fans of the New York Times bestselling book behind the film, which bears the same name — written by Casey McQuiston — were upset when the fan-favourite moment was featured in the trailer but ultimately didn’t make the film’s final cut.

The scene sees Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the U.S. president’s son, talking to Nora (Rachel Hilson) via video chat about how awful his staged truce with Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) is going, calling it “a disaster.” In the film, the two public figures attempt to cover up their long-running feud because it poses a threat between U.S./British relations.

“Not even Meryl Streep could pretend to like Henry,” Alex tells Nora in the scene as Henry walks into the room, overhearing their conversation.

He adds that Henry is “so insufferable,” before realizing that “[his] majesty” heard everything he said.

The two then pretend to enjoy a “cornetto” together — a frozen dessert in an ice cream come, made by an Italian brand — for social media in effort to convince the world they are “actually friends.”

In the caption of the YouTube clip, Prime Video noted that the deleted scene “is not finished, mixed or fully colour corrected” as it didn’t make the final cut.

“Enjoy this peak behind the curtain!” they added.

Watch the deleted scene in the clip below.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” is now streaming on Prime video.