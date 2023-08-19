Britney Spears is speaking out about her split from Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old singer spoke out on Instagram on Friday for the first time publicly about the end of her marriage to the 29-year-old model.

Spears shared a video of herself dancing and in the caption, referred to Asghari by his legal name, Hesam. Spears thanked her fans and said that while she’s “shocked” over their split, she is “doing pretty damn good.”

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she writes. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!” she continues. “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

On Thursday, Asghari spoke out about the split, noting, “s**t happens.”

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

A rep for Asghari also set the record straight on a number of stories floating around since the breakup became public.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be,” Asghari’s rep told ET. “Sam has always and will always support her.”

Asghari won’t walk away from his marriage to Spears empty-handed. While Asghari, who has signed a confidentiality agreement, will not get a payout or spousal support after he and Spears get divorced, he will be allowed to keep his vehicles and may potentially keep any gifts he’s received from the singer.

Meanwhile, sources recently told ET how Spears and Asghari’s relationship changed after her conservatorship ended in 2021. Prior to that, Spears had been under conservatorship since February 2008.

“Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him,” a source told ET. “Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

Another source told ET, “Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed.”

“Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn’t necessarily handle that,” the second source added. “Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again.”

