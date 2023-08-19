“A League of Their Own”, Prime Video’s series inspired by Penny Marshall’s 1992 feature, is no more.

On Friday, Aug. 18, Deadline reported the show had been cancelled, with the streamer deciding to rescind its original announcement that “League” had been picked up for a brief four-episode second season that would conclude the storyline.

According to the outlet, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were behind the decision; since production wouldn’t be able to begin on the new episodes until 2024 at the earliest, this would push the premiere date of those episodes to 2025 — resulting in a three-year gap between the first and second seasons.

Abbi Jacobson, who portrayed Rockford Peaches catcher Carson Shaw, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the cancellation news.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today,” she wrote.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls**t and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today,” she continued.

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value,” she added, concluding with, “Thank you for watching. To the five. ❤️”

“A League of Their Own” premiered in summer 2022 with an eight-episode first season, chronicling the formation of an all-female baseball team during the Second World War.