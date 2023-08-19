Edge fought his final match in Toronto on Friday, and it proved to be an emotional night for the WWE superstar.

When he made his entrance at Scotiabank Areana, the native of Orangeville, ON was decked out in an array of Toronto Maple Leafs gear, including tights and jacket, for his match against Sheamus.

The 49-year-old Canadian wrestler’s allegiance to the Leafs did not go unnoticed on social media.

After the match, Edge — whose real name is Adam Copeland — took some time to address fans, thanking Sheamus and his longtime trainer, Ron Hutchison, who was seated in the front row.

“I don’t know what the future holds, I really don’t. I’ve got to sit at home this week, lick my wounds, talk to my family and see what they want me to do,” he said.

“But what I can say, Toronto, is thank you… Thank you for being the city that I have always been proud to represent, that I’ve always been proud to be announced from. And I came out here in full-on Maple Leafs gear, pandering to all of ya,” he quipped.

“But no matter where I make my main residence, this [Toronto] is always first in my heart. I am Canadian first and foremost, and I am so damn proud of that,” he continued, confirming this would the last time he’d be wrestling in front of a Toronto crowd.

“Toronto, what I can say is this is my last time in front of y’all. I don’t really think I can make it another full run to get here again for a match — I’m just being honest with you,” he shared.

“But don’t let that be a downer,” he concluded. “‘Cause man, what an experience you all gave me. I will never forget it. And when I’m 84 years old and don’t remember much, you’re damn sure I’m gonna remember this. Thank you.”

In an exclusive interview with ET Canada, Edge reflected on the possibility of bringing his wrestling career to an end after three decades, admitting he hadn’t come to a conclusion.

“Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer that everybody’s going to want: I truly don’t know,” he said.

“I really, really, with 100 per cent truth can say I don’t know. And that’s strange for me. But I don’t. I really, really don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot,” he added.

“This is the last match on my current contract, so I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and just decompress,” he explained.

“It’s an amazing gig,” he said of being a professional wrestler. “It’s the best gig, but it is a very, very hard gig.”