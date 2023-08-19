Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Swift was among the many stars spotted attending the rehearsal dinner ahead of the wedding of producer Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

Antonoff, who’s worked with Swift on her last five albums, is set to marry the “Maid” star this weekend.

READ MORE: Newly Single Taylor Swift Spotted Out In NYC With Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley

On Friday night, the couple held their rehearsal dinner at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

As Page Six reported, hundreds of onlookers clogged the street to get a glimpse of Swift and the other celebrities attending the dinner, including Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, who were spotted entering the restaurant alongside Swift.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 with Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatumpic.twitter.com/F1rZvEMYwd — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 18, 2023

Fans swarmed the New Jersey venue where Taylor Swift was spotted attending Jack Antonoff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/7Ybr3QLdAZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

In addition to Swift, Tatum and Kravitz, other stars in attendance for the dinner were Lana Del Rey (who has also worked with Antonoff), Cara Delevingne, and Qualley’s sister, Rainey Qualley, and mother, Andie MacDowell.

“They looked like they were having an amazing time,” a source tells People of the star-studded rehearsal dinner.