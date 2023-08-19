Bradley Cooper struggled with addiction to alcohol and cocaine early in his career, and he admits he’s “very lucky” to have been able to put that behind him.

During a recent appearance on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”, reported People, the nine-time Oscar nominee said he felt that he didn’t “get lost in fame,” which led host Bear Grylls to ask, “But you definitely had some wild years?”

“In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah,” Cooper replied. “But nothing to do with fame, though,”

He added: “But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky.”

Grylls then asked Cooper whether his own past experiences shaped his approach to playing an alcoholic rock star in “A Star Is Born”.

“It made it easier to be able to really enter in there,” Cooper said.

“And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go,” he shared. “I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it.”