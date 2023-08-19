Click to share this via email

A video from the U.S. version of “Love Island” featuring an awkward interaction between a contestant and host Sarah Hyland has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), generating 2.2 million views and counting.

In a clip from the Peacock reality show, contestant Keenan Anunay has just been eliminated — which led to his partner, Kay Kay Gray, announcing she’d be leaving along with him.

“You’re too good for me,” Anunay told Gray, who responded by telling him, “You’re perfect.”

Hyand then asked Gray, “Before you go anywhere, I just, I want to make sure that you are absolutely happy with your decision.”

“No regrets,” Gray responded.

At that point, contestant Mike Stark then addressed Hyland.

“Why are you saying it like that?” he asked.

“Me?” she said, clearly confused.

“Yeah, it sounded mad disrespectful,” Stark responded, leaving the other contestants registering responses ranging from embarrassed to surprised, with another contestant apologizing on Stark’s behalf, telling Hyland his comment came in the “heat of the moment.”

After thanking him for the apology, she then quipped, “Boys will be boys, right?”

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Hyland’s viral moment.

Mike!!! You mad disrespectful, I glad she asked that cuz she was like kay Kay this man cheated on you 10,000 times are you sure about this decision 🥴🥴🥴 — danielle cumberbatch (@danzrc88) August 19, 2023

A contestant was leaving the show who didn’t have to, of course Sarah as the host asks if she is sure about her decision. Sarah did not deserve to be spoken to like that and clearly was the person who was disrespected in this situation. — Carly Colley (@1987Carlz) August 19, 2023

Send Mike home after that comment. — alexa ovalle (@alexa_ovaYAYYY) August 19, 2023

i dont like how he was talking to mother sarah — zay (@froyobowl) August 19, 2023

Mike was completely out of line! — Chloe 👑 (@Chloe_333_) August 19, 2023