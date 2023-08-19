Raquel Leviss, now going by her birth name Rachel, is taking aim at Andy Cohen for pushing “damaging” claims that she was “heavily medicated” during the season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which was filmed in March.

While stopping for a chat on the “Just B” podcast with “Real Housewives of New York” alum Bethenny Frankel, the 28-year-old reality star admitted that she was deeply hurt following an interview Cohen, 55, did with Variety in which he claimed the former pageant queen was “really medicated or really out of touch with her role” in the entire Scandoval affair.

“To say that I must be heavily medicated because my behaviour was erratic or I did not have emotions is not okay in my eyes,” Leviss clearly stated on the podcast.

She continued grilling the Bravo hosts’ comments: “I feel like that violates some sort of HIPAA law. And to make assumptions like that, it’s damaging to a person.”

HIPAA, an acronym for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, applies to healthcare professionals. It is a federal law created to protect patients’ medical records from being exposed without consent.

The California native, who also dropped the bombshell Tom Sandoval took NSFW photos of her without her consent, revealed she began taking medication while joining “Vanderpump Rules” in 2015.

She disclosed her health info, sharing that she’s been on antidepressants for “several years now.”

Cohen’s comments about Leviss were said in addition to him saying he was “worried” about her “mental health” going into the reunion, where she was reprimanded by most of her castmates.

While on SiriusXM Radio’s “Andy” show, the Bravo producer apologized for insinuating she was medicated.

Rachel Leviss is not returning for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.