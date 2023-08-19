Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson arrive on the red carpet at the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

Samuel L. Jackson is reaching a golden height in his marriage with LaTanya Richardson Jackson: their 43rd anniversary!

The “Pulp Fiction” actor, 74, took to Instagram to upload a series of sweet pics and vids, which showed the happy couple dancing together as they ring in 43 years tied at the knot.

The first photo snapped to his Story showed the long-lasting couple embracing each other with the caption: “Happy anniversary, 43 years happened in the blink of an eye.”

A second adorable image showed LaTanya resting her arm on Jackson’s shoulders with a sweet sentiment written over the pic: “It’s 53 really. She test drove me for 10 😆😆!! I passed 😍😍😍.”

The final post was the cherry on top of the romantic online celebration, sharing a heartwarmingly hilarious vid of the hubby and wife dancing their hearts out on a yacht. They can be seen channelling a super ’70s look with flared pants while onlookers cheer on their groovetastic moves.

“I think we can make 43 more!!! Love everlasting!!!!!!” he gushed across the vid.

The couple, who exchanged vows in 1980, share one daughter, Zoe, 41.