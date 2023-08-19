Rumer Willis is relaxing as she hits her 35th birthday.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore hopped over to Instagram to share a deeply personal message to her 1 million followers regarding her life development as she reels in a new birthday.

Sharing a fresh-faced photo of herself breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter Louetta, the star wrote: “This is 35. Ridiculously sunburnt and feeding my Lou.”

Willis then revisited her life a year ago, remembering just how much she was in the midst of change.

“Last year on my birthday I had just found out I was pregnant with Lou and I was so tired and kinda nauseous and I hadn’t really told anyone,” she explained. “So many new sensations and changes going on within me. I was nervous and excited and felt so many tiny little butterflies in my belly and in deep wondering of who this little soul may be.”

Willis couldn’t be more happy to have Lou in her life as she blows out the candles on another birthday cake, writing: “To have her here now in my arms on this next trip around the ☀️ I feel every birthday wish I have ever had has come true tenfold.”

Despite “so many challenges” the last year loaded the star with, she admits she feels “more comfortable in my skin” and is “more confident than I ever imagined.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrapped up the post by devoting herself to “let go of any pattern, any thinking, really ANYTHING that are no longer serving my or my daughters highest good.”

Her final thoughts: “I have never felt more beautiful in my whole life.”