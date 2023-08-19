The first look at Rachel Zegler playing Snow White in the Disney live action remake of the classic fairytale.

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Snow White” gained another detractor, but the critic is a little closer to home this time.

The son of the original director of the 1937 animated classic, David Hand – his father goes by the same name – claims Walt Disney himself would be furious with the film’s “woke” direction in a new interview with The Telegraph.

Online criticism heightened last month when on-set photos of the live-action remake depicted the removal of the original story’s seven dwarves to be more inclusive and less stereotypical.

Lead actress Rachel Zegler even took to Twitter to tell her supporters not to remind her about hateful messages being spread.

Hand, also a designer for Disney in the 1990s, scathingly stated that Disney and his father would be “rolling in their graves” if they were alive to watch the new “Snow White”.

“It’s a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand emphasized.

Hand doubled down, going as far as to call the studio’s new direction a “disgrace”, adding: “Their thoughts are just so radical now. They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters. They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that. I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films.”

Hands feels personally slighted by Disney, alleging there’s “no respect for what Disney and what my dad did.”

“Snow White” hits theatres on March 22, 2024.