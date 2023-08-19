Ron Cephas Jones, an Emmy winner known for his role as William Hill on “This is Us”, has died at 66 years old.

People broke the tragic news on Saturday, with a rep for the actor telling the publication: “Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones On Double Lung Transplant: ‘I’m A Walking Miracle’

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” elaborated the statement.

“He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

READ MORE: Ron Cephas Jones Teases Final Season Of ‘This Is Us’ And ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Role (Exclusive)

The statement finished by saying: “Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on ‘This is Us’. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

Jones was critically acclaimed for his role in “This is Us”, taking home an Emmys in 2018 and again in 2020 for his portrayal on the series. His daughter, Jasmine, 34, also won her first Emmy, making them the first father-daughter duo in history to become winners in the same year.

Following news of Cephas’ death, “This Is Us” stars Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Moore and other members of the cast paid tribute via social media, along with series creator Dan Fogelman and Cephas’ “Truth be Told” co-stars Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.

A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect… https://t.co/l5Ko9L1HZy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 20, 2023

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Ron Cephas Jones was a man of grace, insight, elegance, talent, wisdom, sophistication, and coolness. I witnessed his rise from the Nuyorican Poets Café, to Richard III at NY Shakespeare Fest, to the Emmy award winning performance on This Is Us. He was the epitome of soulfulness. pic.twitter.com/wrJs1VjTFs — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 20, 2023

What a pleasure it was getting to know the talented and gracious Ron Cephas Jones … a pure working actor that knew and loved his craft. His memory will live on through his work. But you will be missed. Rest well. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jg3rVQvAkh — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 19, 2023

So absolutely saddened to hear that we lost Ron Cephas Jones at age 66. What a brilliant and captivating actor. His heart wrenching performance in the hit TV show, This Is Us, was breathtaking. The world has lost an extraordinary talent. pic.twitter.com/9BD7rx0M1z — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) August 20, 2023