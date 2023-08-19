Ron Cephas Jones, an Emmy winner known for his role as William Hill on “This is Us”, has died at 66 years old.

People broke the tragic news on Saturday, with a rep for the actor telling the publication: “Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” elaborated the statement.

“He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

The statement finished by saying: “Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on ‘This is Us’. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

Jones was critically acclaimed for his role in “This is Us”, taking home two Emmys in 2018 and 2020 for his portrayal on the series. His daughter, Jasmine, 34, also won her first Emmy, making them the first father-daughter duo in history to become winners in the same year.