Thursday’s “The Challenge: USA” episode revealed a new chapter for reality star Paulie Calafiore.

In the ep, which unfortunately saw the New Jersey native get the boot, he told his cast mate Tori Deal: “I came through athletics, so that forced me to repress who I was sexually. I didn’t know if I was attracted to women, attracted to men, or if it was just like an energy thing.”

He explained that his repression caused him to become aggressive, explaining: “I’d be like, ‘I need to prove that I’m the most alpha human in the world.'”

“I am bisexual,” Calafiore confirmed in the chat. “I feel good about finally being able to talk about this.”

“I almost felt guilty that it’s taken me this long. And I really had to change my perspective and be like, ‘Well, you know there might be other people that are going through this exact same thing… and maybe this is what they needed to hear and what they needed to see in order to do it themselves.’

He continued reflecting on his self-journey and growth and the positive impact he believes it will have: “Maybe there’s a younger version of me somewhere who gets to see this and [says], ‘You know what? I don’t have to pretend to be this [way] because I’m an athlete.'”

Calafiore is currently in a relationship with “Challenge” alum Cara Maria.