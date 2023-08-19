John Stamos is stepping into his 60th year of life with a super cute pal by his side.

On Saturday, The “Full House” star celebrated the special day with an Insta clip which showed his 5-year-old son Billy, whom he shares with his wife Caitlin McHugh, having a mega-adorable conversation.

As the actor and his little one lay in bed together, he turns to his son and asks: “Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60 and I have such a wonderful son like you?”

Enthused by the rhetorical question, his son responds: “So happy. And my name is Billy Stamos and I am John Stamos’ son.”

The short-and-sweet vid, which plays “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”‘s song “Pure Imagination” in the background, ends with his young one declaring: “You don’t look 60. You look baby.”

Stamos then asks his son: “Do you think about me in your prayers?” To which he assures his father: “Of course.”

As the clip wraps up, a touching montage, including snaps of John, Billy and Caitlin enjoying each other’s company, plays across the screen as a quote from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” slips in: “Don’t forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted…he lived happily ever after.”

Stamos captioned the birthday post with a self-reflective celebration of his life: “I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life.”

Stamos welcomed his son Billy in 2018.