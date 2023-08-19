Click to share this via email

It’s official! Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are officially Hollywood’s latest married couple.

The “Maid” star, 28, and the hit-making music producer, 39, tied the knot and exchanged vows at a celebrity-filled ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday, reports People.

Major-league names that attended the lovely bash include Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey.

Swift, a frequent music collaborator with Anotoff, caused a social media stir this weekend when she brought a tidal wave of fans to the wedding’s rehearsal dinner on Friday.

Qualley was snapped at a post-wedding party in an elegant and simple white halter dress with matching flats. Her hair was in a short, stylish bob.

The couple got engaged in May 2022, notably sparking headlines everywhere when Qualley was photographed with a shiny rock on her finger at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley confirmed the engagement in a carousel post which featured up-close pics of the eye-catching accessory.

The two initially began dating in 2021 and have been inseparable since, eventually going public with their relationship in early 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March.

