It’s official! Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are officially Hollywood’s latest married couple.
The “Maid” star, 28, and the hit-making music producer, 39, tied the knot and exchanged vows at a celebrity-filled ceremony in New Jersey on Saturday, reports People.
READ MORE: Newly Single Taylor Swift Spotted Out In NYC With Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley
Major-league names that attended the lovely bash include Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey.
Swift, a frequent music collaborator with Anotoff, caused a social media stir this weekend when she brought a tidal wave of fans to the wedding’s rehearsal dinner on Friday.
Qualley was snapped at a post-wedding party in an elegant and simple white halter dress with matching flats. Her hair was in a short, stylish bob.
READ MORE: Margaret Qualley Seemingly Confirms Engagement To Jack Antonoff With Photos Of Her Ring
The couple got engaged in May 2022, notably sparking headlines everywhere when Qualley was photographed with a shiny rock on her finger at the Cannes Film Festival.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley confirmed the engagement in a carousel post which featured up-close pics of the eye-catching accessory.
The two initially began dating in 2021 and have been inseparable since, eventually going public with their relationship in early 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March.