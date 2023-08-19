Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency is a full-on family fiasco.

The Grammy darling, 41, brought her son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 9, onstage during the Friday night show of her Chemistry show in Las Vegas’s Planet Hollywood venue.

Before the family fun, the TV host shared a cute-as-pie pic of her two kids smiling while hugging each other.

“Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart,” she captioned the adorable image.

In a TikTok which captured the moment as it went down, Clarkson introduced her son to the audience of chanting fans: “My son is seven years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick. I was like, ‘He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.'”

As her little one ran on stage, she embraced him with a bear hug before encouraging him to dance for the crowd, which he certainly did.

When it came time for him to reveal his chosen song, Remy said: “Whole Lotta Woman”.

The mom began to belt to her 2017 hit in the magical bonding moment as Remy showed off a variety of dance moves for the audience.

Later in the night, it was her 9-year-old daughter’s River Rose time to shine as she performed a duet with her hit-making mom.

The two gave their all while performing Clarkson’s 2015 pop jam, “Heartbeat Song”.

Showcasing her swift parenting skills, even while in Las Vegas, Clarkson advised her daughter to say the lyrics “heck” instead of “hell” while singing the pop hit.

The “American Idol” winner shares Remy and River with her ex, Brandon Blackstock, from whom she divorced in 2020 after seven years of being tied to the knot.