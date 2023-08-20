Click to share this via email

Drake had a tense moment onstage during a performance at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Friday night.

In video taken from the audience, the Toronto rapper is seen addressing the crowd when an object is hurled at him by a concertgoer.

Drake, however, reacts quickly and snatches it out of the air before it was able to strike him in the head.

On closer examination, the object is revealed to be a copy of his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, which was released last month.

“You lucky I’m quick,” Drake says, pointing at the fan who threw the book, “or I would have had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face.”

The poetry book is the latest object to be thrown at Drake during one of his performances.

Previously, Drake has managed to dodge a variety of objects that concertgoers have thrown hat him, including a cellphone, a vape, a purse and a size 36G bra.