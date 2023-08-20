“Ted Lasso” ended its three-season run amid multiple Emmy wins and critical acclaim, leaving fans hungry for more.

Series director Declan Lowney recently spoke with Awards Radar about the possibility fans might see further series spun from the world of “Ted Lasso”.

“Jason [Sudekis] always said it was three seasons, he’s wrapped everybody’s stories up very nicely,” Lowney explained. “But there’s a whole bunch of things aren’t there that have been set up in the last montage in the last few minutes that are potential spin-offs.”

In fact, Lowney revealed that he has ideas for four potential “Ted Lasso” spin-offs that could continue the storylines of various characters from the series.

“I think the most exciting one was Keeley’s (Juno Temple) pitch to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to create a Richmond women’s football team,” he said.

“We’ve seen captain Roy (Brett Goldstein) take over and we’ve seen Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) get married and stay in England probably,” he continued.

“So there’s potential there for spin-offs. And then you’ve got Ted coaching a football league back in Kansas, so there is a potential spin-off there,” Lowney added. “If they want to do more, I’d be well up for it. But I don’t think that’s gonna happen for a while.”

According to Lowney, who directed the series’ final two episodes, “Ted Lasso” may have left various storylines ripe for continuation, but there was also an element of finality in the series’ ending.

“There’s something about that look into camera Ted does at the end,” he explained. “He’s watching his son (Henry) run off and then he just brings his gaze, looks straight down the lens as if to say, ‘That’s it, folks. Thanks for coming on the journey with us.’”