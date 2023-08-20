While Marvel has yet to make an official announcement about another “Thor” sequel, director Taika Waititi reveals he’s got some ideas for a potential fifth film continuing the exploits of Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding hero.

“What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome,” Waititi said in an interview for upcoming book Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special, via an excerpt published by ScreenRant.

“I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela,” he added, referencing the Asgardian goddess of death in “Thor: Ragnarok”, played by Cate Blanchett. “I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.”

In addition, if Waititi were to helm “Thor 5” he would also introduce “more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens” for Thor to interact with.

Thor’s mythology, he added, “lends itself towards big, inventive, colourful creatures and aliens and things from different worlds.” In addition, because of “Thor being so old,” he’s developed a matter-of-fact attitude when he encounters these creatures. “I don’t think he’s that surprised when he sees these things,” he said.

“There’s a fun element to [Thor] and he has a casualness and a sort or swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don’t think you’d get when it’s an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe,” Waititi explained.