Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have tied the knot!

Tish, 56, wed the 53-year-old “Prison Break” actor in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California Saturday. In new photos from the affair, Tish’s daughter, Miley, was by her side as the manager’s maid of honour.

Her son Trace and daughter Brandi also appeared to have been a part of the wedding party.

As seen in the pics from the pair’s wedding, Miley was stunning in a baby blue one-shoulder dress as she carried a bouquet of white roses and baby’s breath. The bride, meanwhile, wore a long white gown with a matching veil. Purcell was a tad bit more casual, wearing black slacks and a short-sleeve white shirt.