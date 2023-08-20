S.O.S., the Jonas Brothers‘ latest tour moment is sure to bring the waterworks.

On Saturday, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas continued The Tour with a stop in Toronto, Canada. During the show, Joe noticed a fan in the audience holding a sign that read, “Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven.”

Joe paused the show for a moment, to speak to the fan from Mexico City, and ask her to reveal her “Little Bird’s name.

“Valentina,” she said. Making Kevin — who has a 6-year-old daughter named Valentina — place his hand on his chest.

Joe then gave the fan a hug, before saying, “This one’s for Valentina, OK.”

In another video shared by a fan, Joe passionately sings the song, which was written for their daughters. As the video pans to Kevin, he is seen wiping tears as he strums his guitar for the acoustic performance. The oldest Jo Bro continues to cry as Joe and Nick pick up the chorus.

Kevin and his wife Danielle, are parents of Valentina, and 9-year-old Alena. Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra share daughter, Malti, 1. And Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner are parents of two little girls.

Ahead of hitting the road, the “Fly With Me” singers Spilled the ETea, and Kevin admitted that he would probably be the first one to cry while performing “Little Bird.”

Nick believed it would be the fans, “I think it will be more people in the audience crying than us,” he shared.

For the first time, the guys are hitting the road as fathers. When speaking about touring with their Love Bugs, Nick admitted it would be a change.

“It’s an adjustment,” he said. “But it’s incredible and it’s exciting to figure out. It’s going to be amazing.”

So far, the trio have had the support of their girls. During the kick-off of The Tour, which features opening act Lawrence — Nick was joined by little Malti for a sound check and Kevin’s daughter’s took in the show from the audience.

