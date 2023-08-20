Click to share this via email

Besties 4Life!

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman took their friendship to the soccer field over the weekend in support of Nashville SC.

In a new selfie snapped by Witherspoon, the “Big Little Lies” co-stars were all smiles as they watched their home team take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC Saturday.

The “Morning Show” star, who is part owner of the Nashville soccer club, was chic in a navy blue sweater, wearing her blonde hair down. Kidman, meanwhile, wore a black mock neck tank top and jeans.

“Let’s gooooo, Nashville SC!,” Witherspoon, 47, captioned the pic.

Kidman, 56, shared the same snap on her page, writing, “⚽️✨ Great night with my girlfriend ✨⚽️.”

The actresses both have estates in Nashville, and Kidman is primarily based there with husband Keith Urban.

The game, held at Nashville’s GEODIS Park, initially ended in a draw, but saw Inter Miami take the win in penalty kicks, earning Messi and the team their first club trophy.

The Leagues Cup final match marked the first time both clubs have played for a trophy since joining MLS in 2020.

Also in attendance for the big game were Victoria and David Beckham, co-owner the Inter Miami football club.

Victoria shared snaps of the star-studded match on her Instagram page as well, with photos of her famous husband alongside both Kidman and Witherspoon.

The slideshow also saw the couple celebrating the team’s major win with their daughter Harper, 12, and son Cruz, 18, who joined them at the match.

“Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!! We couldn’t be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven,” Victoria wrote.

“I’m so proud tonight of what we have achieved as La Familia 🩷🖤 Gracias for everything MIAMI @intermiamicf 🩷🖤,” David added in an Instagram post of his own.

He also said that Witherspoon and her club gave David and his team “the most amazing welcome” to the stadium and their city, on his Instagram Story.

David Beckham/Instagram

The teams will face off again in MLS regular season play again on Aug. 30th at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, Florida.

