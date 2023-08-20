Tori Spelling is sharing an update with fans after being admitted to hospital with an undisclosed health condition.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo from her hospital bed.

Photo: Instagram Story/@torispelling

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” wrote Spelling. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resident and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way.”

READ MORE: Tori Spelling’s Mom, Candy Spelling, Tried To Find Her A House Before RV Stay: Source

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star is mom to Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott.

Earlier this summer, Spelling revealed that she and her kids visited urgent care after they continually experienced a reoccurring health saga of getting sick, getting better and then falling ill again.

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Shares Inside Look At Her Family’s RV Amid Money Struggles

“Let’s talk about MOLD…” she began, while discussing the surprising culprit behind the illness striking her family.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home,” wrote the reality star.

Spelling elaborated that she suspected “something bigger was going on” when she realized her kids would “sleep all day” and say they were “feeling dizzy.”

“Enter Mold inspection!” said Spelling as she began to solve the mystery behind the sickness; she explained inspectors “discovered extreme mold in our home.”

It was recently reported that the family are staying in an RV amid the ongoing infestation.