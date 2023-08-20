Sarah Hyland and husband Wells Adams are celebrating one year of marriage.

On Sunday, the “Modern Family” alum and the “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender each took to Instagram with sweet shoutouts to each other.

“One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye,” Hyland wrote in her post, accompanying a photo from their wedding day in which Adams makes a silly face while showing off his wedding band.

“You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you 💋,” she added.

In his Instagram post, Adams shared a series of pics from the big day, including one in which Hyland’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson presides over the ceremony as Hyland makes a face of mock horror as she looks at the groom.

“Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say.”

For Hyland and Adams, their wedding was a long time coming.

The couple had originally set a date for summer 2020 — which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; they were eventually wed two years later.

To mark the occasion of what was supposed to have been their wedding day, Hyland shared some photos with her Instagram followers, of the couple having a mock wedding.

“My bridesmaids got me a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun,” she explained during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.