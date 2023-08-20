Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle are getting candid about the struggles that they sometimes face as parents.

The couple, who wed in 2009, share daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.

“Sometimes, what they say is not what really what they mean,” began Kevin, in a new interview with E! News.

“And when they’re telling us how they feel, sometimes there’s something else really going on. I think you try to listen past the listening. And we’re still working on that.”

Danielle also discussed the challenges she faces as a mom.

“It’s hard to let go,” she admitted. “I’m a sucker in that I always want to see them happy, and it’s hard because you don’t want to give them everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin reflected on Danielle‘s struggles with hair loss due to eczema.

“She wasn’t coming on the road with me as much. And once she started to finally feel relief, I think she started to feel like herself again,” he remembered.

“You have to remember to have the joy and the crazy, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re just taking it all in.”