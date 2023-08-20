King Charles, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, are sharing their support for the English Women’s National Football Team after their loss to Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final.

The team’s hopes of taking home their first world cup were dashed by a 1-0 loss to Spain, but the king expressed how their accomplishments were monumental nonetheless.

“This brings you, your manager and all your support team my heartfelt thoughts and commiserations on the result of the World Cup final,” read a statement from King Charles released by the palace on Sunday. “While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition.”

“More than that, though, it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come,” he continued. “For that, your place in the history books is assured.”

The King concluded, “With great admiration, congratulations to the Spanish team and with particular gratitude to the people of Australia and New Zealand for hosting such a wonderful tournament.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement as well, praising the team — known as the Lionesses — for their ambition and for serving as an inspiration for the nation.

“Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud,” Prince William’s statement expressed. “Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.

William added, “Congratulations to Spain.”

While England did not go on to win the World Cup — held at Stadium Australia in Sydney — one of the Lionesses was honored with a particularly special recognition.

England’s Mary Earps was named Best Goalkeeper at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, namely for an amazing penalty shot save that stunned the world.

Ahead of the Lionesses squaring off against Spain, Prince William and his 9-year-old daughter, Charlotte, sat down together to record a video dedicated to the team facing an uphill battle against the favorites to take it all.

“Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world,” William said. “So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves!”

Charlotte, who smiled throughout the entire video and firmly held a soccer ball on her lap, nailed her line perfectly: “Good luck, Lionesses!”

