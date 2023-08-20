Britney Spears is “playing all night” with her “favourite boys” following news of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

On Sunday, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself hanging out with some shirtless friends.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Makes Late-Night Food Run In First Sighting Since Sam Asghari Divorce

“When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken,” she wrote.

“Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on … so what does a b**ch like me do !!??!”

Spears added, “I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT.”

The video shows the 41-year-old popstar wearing a green dress and white boots, as one of her male friends sniffs her leg.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence On Split From Sam Asghari: ‘I Couldn’t Take The Pain Anymore’

Spears also gets lifted up by the group, who look like they’re enjoying themselves by a pool.

Last week, ET confirmed that Asghari filed for divorce after just over one year of marriage.

The two began dating back in 2016 when Asghari was on set for one of the Grammy winner’s music vids.