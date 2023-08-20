Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing a message of support and solidarity amid the devastating wildfires in Maui and Southern California’s Hurricane Hilary.

Johnson took to Instagram to give his love and strength to the people of Hawaii as they work to rebuild Lahaina town amid the fires that left destruction on the Island of Maui and took over 100 lives.

“This message goes out to our Hawaiian islands back home, our Hawaiian people. Our Polynesian people,” the “Fast & Furious” actor began. “As hard as it is right now, as challenging as it is right now, as heartbreaking as it is right now, we have to stay together, because this — no doubt — is the thing that is going to make us stronger.”

He continued, “We know that. We know that this is who we are as kanaka, as a culture and a community, that when we’re down, we come together and we rise. And we will. So stay strong, and to all of the people all around the world, all the families around the world who are sending our Hawaiian islands, our Hawaiian people, our Polynesian culture: thank you for sending us all your love, and your prayers and your support, your resources, your supplies, your money — thank you.”

Johnson, who filmed the video during a workout at his home gym in Southern California, also made mention of the elders on the Hawaiian island of Maui and those who are ensuring that Lahaina is rebuilt with the Hawaiian people in mind and with their say.

“Thank you to our OGs, you know you are,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to come back home, and thank you so much for helping us put together what we are trying to put together, all in the spirit, as we know, of holding onto that anchor and our mission, and mission is to make sure that our Hawaiian land stays with our people.”

Johnson also shared his support for those in Southern California as the region is hit by Hurricane Hilary. The hurricane, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, has brought rain and flooding to the area since late Saturday evening. In addition to gusty winds and rainfall that is expected to last through Monday morning, Southern California was also impacted by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday in Ojai, California. The impact of the quake was felt as far out as Inglewood, with many baffled at how an earthquake can strike in the midst of a tropical storm.

“In the meantime, we’re in Southern California,” the 51-year-old former WWE star continued before wrapping up his message. “We’re trying to get ready and prepare as best we can for this crazy storm that’s getting ready to hit us. So everybody here in California — Southern California — be prepared and stay strong. And to everybody back home, I love you. Stay strong.”

The action star previously spoke out about the wildfires last week, taking to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots showing firefighters, first responders and civilians doing what they could to fight the wildfires and help in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

“Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong,” Johnson wrote. “First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you.”

“All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time,” he continued. “Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong.”

He also suggested that people interested in helping could donate to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

The horrifying natural disaster began Aug. 8. According to the Āina Momona environmental nonprofit organization, the wildfires began as a result of drought conditions and hurricane weather, leaving now 114 people dead, destroying the historic Lahaina Town and forcing evacuations across the island.

Several stars with ties to the island have also been addressing the tragic news, including Jason Momoa, Oprah Winfrey, Maui residents Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich — who owns a home on the island. Additionally, Mick Fleetwood expressed devastation over the situation and revealed on Instagram that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St., has been destroyed amid the tragedy.

For more on the fires, see the video below.

